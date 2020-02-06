Jill Biden in Arkansas campaigning for husband

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden with Jill Biden at a caucus night campaign rally on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, will be in Arkansas on Thursday campaigning for her husband, according to a release from the Democratic Party of Arkansas.

Dr. Jill Biden and guests will be at the Arkansas State University-Little Rock campus from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. (ET) for Biden’s “Little Rock Organizing Kick-Off.”

Jill Biden will be joined by state Sen. Linda Chesterfield (D), state Rep. Jamie Scott (D), and state Rep. Fredrick Love (D).

The campaign says it’s inviting the public to learn more about the Joe Biden campaign and its operations in Arkansas.

The event will be held at 501 Woodlane Drive, Suite 600, in Little Rock.