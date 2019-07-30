JMBLYA Music Festival coming to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The wildly popular Texas-based music festival, JMBLYA, is expanding outside of Texas and coming to the Walmart AMP on Saturday, October 5.

The inaugural JMBLYA Arkansas includes performances by Juice Wrld, Playboi Carti, DaBaby, Murda Beatz, Lil Keed and OMB Peezy. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 am.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $149 plus applicable fees and can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600.

In-person purchases can be made at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville 10 am until 2 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday, or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers 10 am until 6 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, August 9.

Over the past seven years, JMBLYA has become one of the most popular music festival destinations in the country and the premier hip-hop festival in Texas with its unique multi-day, multi-city traveling hip-hop festival format.

The festival regularly plays host to back-to-back events in Dallas and Austin each May that include upwards of 30,000 attendees across each sold-out day. Past JMBLYA TX lineups have included artists such as Travis Scott, J. Cole, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Future, Post Malone, Migos, Young Thug, Kevin Gates, Lil Uzi Vert and more.