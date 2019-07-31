Job training for medical marijuana workers

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — A medical marijuana dispensary in northwest Arkansas begins hands-on training for its employees.

The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville is hoping to get the green light from the state is currently undergoing compliance training.

ReLeaf Dispensary Center’s Superintendent Buddy Wayne said they’re working day and night making sure everything and everyone is ready to go before they open their doors.

“There’s families and hundreds of people through the community that is anxious for us to open. We’re continuing with our training which is quite rigorous and we’re really happy to finish these last steps to get open as fast as possible.”

Wayne said an opening date has not been set.






