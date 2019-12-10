Johnson & Johnson appeals Oklahoma judge’s opioid ruling

Oct 15, 2019 file photo, Judge Thad Balkman listens during a hearing to settle disagreements between Johnson & Johnson and the State over his final judgement in a opioid lawsuit case in Norman, Okla. Attorneys for consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 filed an appeal of Balkman’s order for the company to pay $465 million to address the state’s opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson have appealed an Oklahoma judge’s order for the company to pay $465 million to address the state’s opioid crisis.

The company argues in an appeal filed Monday, December 9, that the judge misapplied the state’s public nuisance laws in reaching his decision and that the award should be reduced by $355 million to offset pretrial settlements between the state and two other drugmakers.

The state also plans to appeal the judge’s order, arguing that the $465 million is only enough to cover one year of the state’s cleanup plan.