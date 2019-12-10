Johnson & Johnson appeals Oklahoma judge’s opioid ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson have appealed an Oklahoma judge’s order for the company to pay $465 million to address the state’s opioid crisis.
The company argues in an appeal filed Monday, December 9, that the judge misapplied the state’s public nuisance laws in reaching his decision and that the award should be reduced by $355 million to offset pretrial settlements between the state and two other drugmakers.
The state also plans to appeal the judge’s order, arguing that the $465 million is only enough to cover one year of the state’s cleanup plan.