Jon Woods requests early release

(KFTA) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas is pushing to keep a former Arkansas lawmaker behind bars.

Jon Woods is serving time for a kickback scheme and asked for an early release last month.

Wood’s argument includes the destruction of evidence by an FBI investigator in the case.

The attorney’s office opposed Woods’s request saying he did not meet the standards of the bail reform act of 1984 which sets out additional factors to be considered in making a release determination.

Woods is currently serving an 18-year sentence in federal prison for accepting kickbacks from Ecclesia College.