SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Jones Center in Springdale is getting a facelift.

The center said it’s transforming the main lobby by creating a space to better welcome guests as well as serve students, parents and the community.

But, it needs your help to make the change.

The Jones Center is accepting donations online to help finish the renovation.

