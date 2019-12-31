Judge recuses himself from Hunter Biden paternity case

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The judge in the Hunter Biden paternity case recused himself on Tuesday, according to court documents.
Judge Don McSpadden stepped away from the case “pursuant to the Administrative Plan of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit,” court records say.
Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is being sued for child support by a woman in Independence County.
A DNA test confirmed Biden is the father of the child.
The mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts is asking that Biden pay child support, provide health insurance, and equally divide the costs of health-related expenses.