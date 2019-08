ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A judge has rejected a plea deal for a man accused of killing his girlfriend.

Kevin Clayborn, 50, is facing capital murder, first-degree battery and theft of property charges in the death of Misha Rivera. She died from blunt force head trauma during May 2018, according to court documents.

The judge said she rejected the plea deal because Clayborn claimed he acted in self-defense and killed Rivera.