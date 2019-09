Hiland Dairy of Arkansas took first place at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest in Wisconsin

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Many agree Hiland Dairy makes great chocolate milk, including judges at a world championship.

Hiland Dairy of Arkansas took first place for best whole chocolate milk at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest in Wisconsin.

The whole chocolate milk was one of a record number of 1,536 entries for all things dairy including butter, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, sour cream and many more categories.