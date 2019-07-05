July 4th Fireworks Spectacular at the Walmart AMP was nothing short of just that

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Thousands gathered at the Walmart AMP to enjoy the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, and watch more than $25,000 in fireworks explode.

Days of work goes into the logistics of the show. Casey Helfrich with Premier Pyrotechnics said more than eight hours went into the setup for the launch.

More than 1,200 mortar flew into the air and exploded with every bam, bang, pop and boom. Every firework was lit by hand.

“Each shot is fired with great care, Helfrich said. “They will be shot in what we call layers with corresponding colors to complement the scene. In a way, it’s kind of how a florist would put together a bouquet of flowers.”

Helfrich said the display is in partnership with the Walton Arts Center and City of Rogers.