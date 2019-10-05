Jury awards $4 million in suit involving former LeFlore County Undersheriff

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sheriff Rob Seale (left), former Undersheriff Kendall Morgan (right)

OKLAHOMA (KFTA) — A jury has awarded $4 million in a civil suit involving former LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale.

Chad Ousterhout claimed in a civil suit Morgan, then the LeFlore County Undersheriff, used excessive force during a motorcycle pursuit throughout LeFlore County, according to Seale.

Friday, Oct. 4, a civil jury trial happened Friday, Oct. 4 in federal court in Muskogee, Okla.

Seale stated the jury awarded $4 million dollars in this case: $1 million in punitive damages against Morgan for excessive force and $3 million for compensatory damages.

Appeals in this case are pending.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss