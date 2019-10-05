Jury awards $4 million in suit involving former LeFlore County Undersheriff

Sheriff Rob Seale (left), former Undersheriff Kendall Morgan (right)

OKLAHOMA (KFTA) — A jury has awarded $4 million in a civil suit involving former LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale.

Chad Ousterhout claimed in a civil suit Morgan, then the LeFlore County Undersheriff, used excessive force during a motorcycle pursuit throughout LeFlore County, according to Seale.

Friday, Oct. 4, a civil jury trial happened Friday, Oct. 4 in federal court in Muskogee, Okla.

Seale stated the jury awarded $4 million dollars in this case: $1 million in punitive damages against Morgan for excessive force and $3 million for compensatory damages.

Appeals in this case are pending.