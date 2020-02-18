Jury selection set to begin for Bella Vista man charged with raping, killing 6-year-old son

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Jury selection is set to begin on Tuesday in the new murder trial for a Bella Vista man accused of raping and killing his 6-year-old son.

It’s the second trial for Mauricio Torres, previously sentenced to death in November 2016 after he was found guilty of capital murder and first-degree battery in the death of his son, 6-year-old Isaiah Torres.

The boy died in March 2015 after a family camping trip in Missouri. A forensic pathologist previously testified that Isaiah died as a result of sexual abuse.

Mauricio Torres’ conviction was overturned in April 2019 after his attorneys argued the state did not prove its case for the death penalty. The Arkansas Supreme Court agreed with Torres’ defense, saying the rape had to have occurred in Arkansas to warrant the death penalty in the state.

Cathy Torres, the mother of Isaiah, took a plea deal in 2017 to avoid the death penalty in the case. She pleaded guilty to capital murder and battery.

She’s now serving a life sentence without parole, along with 20 additional years for battery, and prosecutors could use her as a witness in the case against Mauricio Torres.