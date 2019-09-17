Juvenile arrested after shot fired from vehicle in Lowell

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Lowell officers arrested a juvenile following a shots fired call in Lowell on Monday night.

According to a Facebook post, Lowell officers were dispatched to the area of Springcreek and E. Brown for a shots fired call, with multiple witnesses.

One of the callers followed the suspect vehicle, giving the responding officers updated locations.

The suspect vehicle was located and due to life safety concerns, an investigative traffic stop was conducted.

Three juveniles and an adult were detained for investigative purposes and the vehicle was secured for a search warrant.

The investigation concluded with the location of a semi-automatic handgun inside the suspect vehicle.

Kevin Christabol was arrested for carrying a prohibited weapon and endangering the welfare of a minor.

A juvenile is facing charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, endangering the welfare of a minor, carrying prohibited weapons by a certain person and minor in possession of a handgun.

Investigative officers with the Lowell Police Department were unable to locate any person or property damage, related to the shooting from the roadway.