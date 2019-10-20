Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with Fort Smith fatal shooting

FOX24

by: Associated Press/Fox24 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

 

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in western Arkansas say a suspect is in custody following a man’s fatal shooting.

Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell says officers responded to reports of a shooting about 9:40 p.m. Saturday at 3201 Grand Avenue and found the body of a man in an SUV. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Adam Watson of Fort Smith.

Mitchell says a suspect in the shooting was arrested Sunday morning. Authorities say the suspect, a juvenile, was identified based on information about the getaway vehicle, witness interviews and evidence collected from the scene. No charges have been filed and the suspect’s name and age were not immediately released.

Officials say that investigators aren’t looking for additional suspects in the case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

