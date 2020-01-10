Keep Arkansas Beautiful hosts statewide cleanup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — In 2019, Arkansans removed more than 338,00 pounds of litter from roadsides, waterways and other public spaces. Saturday, January 11th, 2020 is ‘Arkansas Day’.

The ‘Keep Arkansas Beautiful’ organization is encouraging people across the natural state to take part in several cleanup efforts taking place throughout the spring.

Executive Director Mark Camp and Otto the otter stopped by Fox 24 News to share info all of the exciting cleanup opportunities and ways you can sign up to help keep the state clean for future generations.

If you’d like to register for an event or launch a cleanup where you live, be sure to visit the ‘Keep Arkansas Beautiful’ website.