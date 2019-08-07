Kendrick Fincher’s A Cool Summer Homecoming

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A celebration featuring dinner, drinks, and dancing is coming up for a great cause.

We’ve got Rhonda Wotowis and Todd Rudisill from Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life with us to talk about A Cool Summer Homecoming.

The event is to promote awareness for heat-related illness and heat stroke. Kendrick Fincher’s mission is to promote proper hydration and prevention through education and activities.

The gala will be held on August 17 from 6-11 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center.

