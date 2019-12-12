Kids at Happy Hollow line up for Officer Carr’s procession

Over 200 children in Fayetteville—with one hand over their heart and the other gripping the American flag.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Hundreds of people lined the streets for Officer Carr’s procession Thursday morning.

This includes outside of Happy Hollow Elementary.

It’s to honor fallen Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

“Adults are having a hard time processing this. This is the unthinkable,” said Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville Public Schools.

The third and fourth graders at Happy Hollow Elementary witnessed Carr’s procession first hand.

When the hearse rolled by, the kids were completely silent.

“We take care of each other,” said Wilbourn. “When something like this happens, we come even tighter together.”

It’s a tough subject for these young faces to comprehend, and teachers and counselors are there to hold there hands through the process.

“You’re okay. You’re going to be fine,” he said. “This is rare.”

As police cars from various states pass by, it hits home for Wilbourn

He said, “Because we have school resource officers in our schools every day. We have a great relationship and they are wonderful people. They are caring and committed to service.”

Through these tough times, he reminds the kids to be positive, and control what they can.

“Unfortunately bad things happen, but they’re rare and you can’t live your life in fear and the best thing you can do today is to be kind and caring to everyone you meet,” he said.