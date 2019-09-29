Kids BBQ Competition held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Kids in Fayetteville got a chance to show off their grilling skills on Saturday in the second annual Kids’ BBQ Competition.

Participants were given a grill, meat, and seasonings to compete for the number one spot, but organizers said it’s not only about winning.

Michelle Higgins has been putting on barbecue competitions for 15 years and says such events inspire the younger generation to get out and begin cooking.

“We want the kids to understand the sport of cooking and how fun it can be, and it’s something they can do with their family,” said Higgins.

Every participant went home with a prize on Saturday/