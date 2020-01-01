Kids bring in the new year at Starlight Skatium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Families got to ring in the new year a little early at the Starlight Skatium today.

The inaugural event included party hats, noisemakers and pizza for the kids while enjoying a skate around the rink.

There was also a prize-filled balloon drop for all the kids to enjoy.

“It’s nice that we can have the kids out, do something fun and not keep them up too late,” Wendy Ojeda says.

“In the years past, we’ve always done a late-night event and we wanted to open it up to younger families,” owner Tiffany Caston says.

Caston says there will be a New Year’s party for teens tonight starting at 7 p.m. until 2 a.m.