Kids crack eggs and have fun at Bite NWA

The kids from the Boys and Girls Club got their hands dirty in the kitchen Monday morning at Bite NWA for Kids.

The kids, ages 8 to 11 years old, learned some cooking skills from instructors from Apple Seeds.

Apple Seeds is a nonprofit that teaches kids about healthy living through cooking.

Apple Seeds, General Mills and Bite NWA partnered together to give back to the children.

“What we’re hoping is that we have kids in the community that really start to enjoy the culinary components and being in the kitchen — getting their hands dirty, enjoying to eat healthy home cooked meals and food,” said Brooke Lee, senior sales director.

This is the third year of Bite NWA for Kids, but the first year it’s partnered with Apple Seeds.