Kids get good stretch during LPGA Week

It’s not all about golf at the LPGA.

For some Northwest Arkansas kids, Tuesday was all about getting a good stretch in with a bigger purpose in mind.

Yoga for Kids presented by Dove is a free beginner’s yoga class on-site at the tournament.

The goal was for kids ages 6 to 12 to associate mindful sport activities with building confidence and self-esteem.

“Kids without self-esteem can have problems with friends, socially and even at school. So that’s really a big part of Dove’s purpose,” said Christine Wilburn, director of home, beauty and personal care for Unilever.

Dove’s mission is to help 20 million kids around the world learn the importance of self-esteem by year 2020.