FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — KIDZ BOP announced their new tour, KIDZ BOP Live 2020.

In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will be at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, August 15 as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series. Gates for the concert will open at 5 p.m., and music starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $25 to $55 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.