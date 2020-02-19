Kindergarten registration in the Rogers School District

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The start of a new school year is a milestone in the lives of both children and their parents. For some families, this means kindergarten registration.

Parents can enroll their kindergartner for the 2020-2021 school district on Wednesday (February 19) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Communications director for the Rogers Public School District, Ashley Siwiec said parents can fill out enrollment forms before they come to save time. But if they don’t, there will be a station to do it at the school.

Siwiec also said bring the necessary documents, including birth certificates, proof of address, and immunization records.

She also suggested bringing the future student as well so they can take a readiness test.

Kids turning five on or before August 1, 2020 are eligible.

Click here for enrollment information.

