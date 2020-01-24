Kiss A Pig Gala hosts sneak peek of this year’s show

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A sneak peek preview of the 18th annual Kiss A Pig Gala took place Thursday in Bentonville at the Meteor Guitar Gallery.

At the preview, the American Diabetes Association announced the candidates, entertainment, and more about what makes this year’s show special.

The Kiss A Pig Gala helps raise funds for diabetes research, advocacy, and educational programs each year by having community and business leaders lead fundraising campaigns.

Whoever raises the most money for diabetes research gets to kiss a pig, thanking it for its life-saving role as the primary source of insulin.

Top fundraising campaigns will be announced at the gala on March 14th at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers.

Last year, the Kiss A Pig Gala was attended by over 1,700 people and raised more than $1 million.