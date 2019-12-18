Kiwanis Club offering holiday food baskets for those in need

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Kiwanis Club of Bentonville is getting ready for its annual Guy Wilkerson Food Basket Giveaway.

The organization has packed food for more than 60 years and has been giving back to families in need during the holiday season.

Kiwanis Club President Bobby Smittle said, “food insecurity has grown tremendously in our area.”

The giveaway started with 13 baskets 64 years ago and now they pack 500 baskets!

Smittle said it’s important to make sure everyone has a great holiday dinner.

“We’ll have quite a line on Christmas Eve morning of people that really need to have some food to help them get through the Christmas season,” said Smittle. “Everybody will get a box good enough for a big meal for your family or for most of the rest of the week.”

If you know of a family in need, make sure to tell them about the Food Basket Giveaway.

The baskets will be packed and ready to be handed out beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, at 606 Southwest A Street in downtown Bentonville.