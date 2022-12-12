FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Library discussed their upcoming events this Monday on KNWA Today and Fox24 News at 7.

One event happening on Thursday, December 15th, will be a discussion with author Karen Kilroy on the advancement of A.I. and our ability to control it. The library also has a plethora of holiday events that celebrate a variety of cultures over the course of the next month.

The library also discussed their on-going ‘Beyond Words Capital Campaign.’ The fundraising campaign supports the library’s expansion efforts. The library has set a fundraising goal of $23 million for this project.

You can learn more about the library’s upcoming events on their calendar, linked here. You can donate to the library’s Capital Campaign here.