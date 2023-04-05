SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Hogeye Marathon and Relays are returning to Northwest Arkansas this year on April 15th and 16th. The nonprofit-organized run donates a portion of its proceeds to charities and local groups who promote heathy living and fitness.

This year, organizers say they’ll be supporting the American Wheelchair Mission, the Jackson Graves Foundation, Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life, and Meals on Wheels of Washington County.

This year, the events are gameshow themed. For more information about the various racing events offered and their associated prices, you can visit the Hogeye Marathon and Relays’ website here.