FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas area Boys & Girls Clubs will celebrate International Day of the Girl by honoring girls graduating from a unique program.

“Confidence Kit” is a new program that promotes healthy self-esteem by encouraging kids to appreciate themselves and their bodies.

Empowerment Coach Dre Brown and Miss Arkansas 2022 will speak to the girls who completed the program Tuesday, at the Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club of Fayetteville.

