FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There is still one week left to catch this year’s free “Women to Watch” art exhibition while it’s in Fort Smith.

The biennial exhibition’s theme this year is “New Worlds,” and features female artists from Arkansas. UAFS is hosting the exhibition first, before it leaves after March 3rd for other venues across the state.

The featured artists were selected by guest curator Chaney Jewel, and include Aimee Papazian, Hannah McBroom, Heidi Carlsen-Rogers, and Anais Dasse. These artists are also under consideration to be included in a National Museum of Women in the Arts exhibition next year in Washington D.C.

The exhibition is open to the public at the Windgate Art and Design Gallery in Fort Smith through March 3rd.