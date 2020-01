DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The urgent fight for the Democratic presidential nomination was raging across Iowa on Sunday as the party's leading candidates and their allies fanned out across the state to deliver closing arguments centered on the defining question of the 2020 primary: Who is best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump?

Liberal firebrands Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders debated electability from dueling rallies 200 miles apart as they scrambled to reach as many voters as possible before being forced to return to Washington for Trump's impeachment trial. With Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses just eight days away, it was unclear when the two senators would return.