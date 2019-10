FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first 30 minutes of the FOX24 newscast at 9 p.m. will also air on KXNW every night.

This is a chance for viewers to get caught up on the latest local news, weather, and local to national politics.

Viewers may also see the entire one-hour broadcast on KFTA.

The Digital 25 and Virtual 34 channel is a MyNetworkTV-affiliated television station. It’s licensed in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

KXNW sister stations are KNWA and KFTA as of September 19, 2019.