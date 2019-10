"So we truly believe that our rural areas are the fabric of this area and of the country really. " Brandon Fisher is the Technology and Communications Manager for WAVE Rural Connect a division of Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative. He says that major broadband companies are overlooking rural areas. " Just like 80 years ago, they were forgotten about with electricity, they're being forgotten about now."

" As a cooperative, we asked our members how could we improve their day to day life. And the resounding answer was 'Can we get high-speed internet to our areas?'" Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative took up that challenge and WAVE Rural Connect was established with that goal in mind.