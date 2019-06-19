Large amounts of UA recyclables going to the landfill

Changes in a global recycling market are impacting the University of Arkansas and sending many recyclables to the landfill.

Cans, glass, and plastic are all gathered together at the U of A, but China, the country which buys the most U.S. recyclables has banned imports of mixed plastics and unsorted mixed papers.

Due to the ban, the university’s recycling broker, Smurfit Kappa, hasn’t been able to find buyer’s for the university’s mixed materials.

Although there are no decisions for potential alternatives, the University of Arkansas Manager of Media Relations Steve Voorhies said one thing is for certain, recycling is a top priority.

“This is a challenge when global market’s change it creates difficulties, it’s a real challenge, but we are pretty smart and pretty innovative and I’m confident we will come up with some solutions,” Voorhies said.

He said the university’s goal for 2021 is for 50 percent of all material on campus to be recycled and by 2040, 90 percent.

The U of A hopes to have everything in place to do that by August 2019.