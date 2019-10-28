Large gas explosion injures at least one in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Siloam Springs Fire Department is responding to a large gas explosion.

The explosion occurred at East Lake Francis Drive and South Lincoln Street.

The fire department tells people to avoid the area.

Wes Holt, a witness to the explosion, was inside Elliott Electric Supply at the time of the explosion.

“We were about 50 yards away from the explosion. It shook the building and blew things off the walls,” Holt said. “There is an old gas station where it looks like a construction company was working.”

Holt did not see the explosion but witnessed a large plume of smoke rising in the air after going outside.

The person that was injured refused medical treatment.

***UPDATE***SSPD has cleared the scene and the roadway is open. SSFD is still on scene investigating. Please avoid… Posted by Siloam Springs Police Department on Monday, October 28, 2019

