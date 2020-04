“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show has a brand new episode on Saturday, April 25.

Watch as Jason Suel previews this episode which features filmmaker Mike Day, food from Chef Erin Rowe, a look at movie snacks with Billy Chase Goforth, and music from the dynamic Mike Day.

You can watch "Later with Jason Suel" every Saturday night on Fox 24 after sports and the 9:00 p.m. newscast.