“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show has a brand new, episode on Saturday, February 22.

Watch as Jason Suel previews this episode which is a recap of Season 7 so far. The show features notable interviews, musical guests, chefs, and more.

You can watch “Later with Jason Suel” every Saturday night on Fox 24 after sports and the 9:00 p.m. newscast. For more information about the show, click here.