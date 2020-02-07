“Later with Jason Suel” for Saturday, February 8

“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show has a brand new, episode on Saturday, February 8.

Watch as Jason Suel previews the episode which features an interview with Amanda Reed, music from Route 358, food from Preston Steward (Markham & Fitz), and filmmaker Chase Goforth discusses a controversial topics… Jar-Jar Binks.

You can watch “Later with Jason Suel” every Saturday night on Fox 24 after sports and the 9:00 p.m. newscast. For more information about the show, click here.