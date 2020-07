“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show, continues Season 7 on Saturday, July 25.

Watch as Jason Suel previews the show which features an interview with the core team of the show from their homes, music from the Irie Lions, food from Chef Travis McConnell from Pressroom, and an animated installment of Galactech Raiders.

You can watch "Later with Jason Suel" every Saturday night on Fox 24 at 9:30 p.m.