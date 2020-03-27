Closings
“Later with Jason Suel” for Saturday, March 28

FOX24

“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show, continues with Season 7 on Saturday, March 28.

Watch as Jason Suel previews this brand new, April Fool’s Day episode which features an interview with Madame Retrospec, music from Mark Harmony, food from “singing” Chef Case Dighero, and we head to the bike trails in Eureka Springs.

You can watch “Later with Jason Suel” every Saturday night on Fox 24 after sports and the 9:00 p.m. newscast. For more information about the show, click here.

