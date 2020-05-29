“Later with Jason Suel” for Saturday, May 30

“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show, continues Season 7 with a brand new episode on Saturday, May 30.

Watch as Jason Suel previews the show which features an interview with Jennifer Wilson from Walton Arts Center, music from the NWA Jazz Society, food from Cheesemonger Jessica Keahey from Sweet Freedom Cheese, and an animated installment of Galactech Raiders.

You can watch “Later with Jason Suel” every Saturday night on Fox 24 at 9:30 p.m. For more information about the show, click here.