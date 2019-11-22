“Later with Jason Suel” for Saturday, November 23

“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show has a brand new, episode on Saturday, November 23.

Watch as Jason Suel & Bo Counts preview the episode which features an interview with Casey Cowan of the NWA Food Bank, Music from the Peace Warriors, food from Chef Steven Brooks, and a deep dive into cinema with Chase Goforth.

You can watch “Later with Jason Suel” every Saturday night on Fox 24 after sports and the 9:00 p.m. newscast. For more information about the show, click here.