BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Friday (November 8) is National S.T.E.A.M. Day, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. A local museum works every day to cultivate a love of these fields in children of all ages.

Over one million people have visited the Amazeum in Bentonville since it opened in 2015. Marketing manager, Paul Stolt said he has heard a lot of feedback from the families that visit.