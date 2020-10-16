“Later with Jason Suel” for Saturday, October 17

“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show, continues Season 8 with a brand new episode on Saturday, October 17.

Watch as Jason Suel previews the show which features an interview with Trent Jones (Ozark Media Arts Festival), music from the Jasper Logan, food from Chef Steven Brooks (Soul Men of the High South), and some fun in Eureka Springs with Bike Eureka.

You can watch “Later with Jason Suel” every Saturday night on Fox 24 after sports and news. For more information about the show, click here.