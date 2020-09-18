“Later with Jason Suel” for Saturday, September 19

“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show, continues Season 8 with an brand new episode on Saturday, September 19.

Watch as Jason Suel previews the show which features an interview with show regulars Instagrampaw & Cooter, music from the Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo, food from Chef Vince Pianalto (Brightwater), and some fun in Eureka Springs with Bike Eureka.

You can watch “Later with Jason Suel” every Saturday night on Fox 24 at 9:30 p.m. For more information about the show, click here.