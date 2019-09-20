 

“Later with Jason Suel” for Saturday, September 21

“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show, has a brand new episode on Saturday, September 21.

Watch as Jason Suel previews the episode which features Hazel Hernandez & Russell Sharman from the Fayetteville Film Fest, Chef Matthew Cooper from The Preachers Son, music from Justin Kaleb Driggers and a feature on Fayetteville hotspot, Pinpoint.

You can watch “Later with Jason Suel” every Saturday night on Fox 24 after the 9:00 p.m. newscast. For more information about the show, click here.

