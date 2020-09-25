“Later with Jason Suel” for Saturday, September 26

“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show, continues Season 8 with a brand new episode on Saturday, September 26.

Watch as Jason Suel previews the show which features an interview with Travis Smith (George’s Majestic Lounge), music from the The Next Unknown, food from Chef Maudie Scmhitt (Cafe Rue Orleans), and some fun in Eureka Springs with Bike Eureka.

You can watch “Later with Jason Suel” every Saturday night on Fox 24 after sports and news. For more information about the show, click here.