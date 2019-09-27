“Later with Jason Suel” for Saturday, September 28

“Later with Jason Suel,” the Northwest Arkansas late-night show, has a brand new episode on Saturday, September 28.

Watch as Jason Suel previews the episode which features Jason Miller & Jake Fennell from the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra & Youth Orchestra, Jason Willems from Diamond Beverage Group, music from Route 358 and sketch comedy featuring local actors.

You can watch “Later with Jason Suel” every Saturday night on Fox 24 after the 9:00 p.m. newscast. For more information about the show, click here.