Law enforcement honors fallen officer with thin blue line across badges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Officers around northwest Arkansas are wearing a thin blue line across their badges to honor fallen officer Stephen Carr.

This represents the blue line of defense where police stand, protecting society.

The meaning of the line worn across their badge goes much deeper for officers.

“This same badge that we put on everyday that says those things, that we’re going to protect and were going to serve our community….a life was lost to someone that officer swore that he would serve and protect, and that goes deep,” said Sergeant Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriffs Office.

Jenkins says departments across the nation wear the blue line across their badge to mourn an officer lost.