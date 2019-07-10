Lawsuit filed against JJ’s Grill Springdale, dash cam video captures arrest after car crash

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A lawsuit has been filed against JJ’s Grill in Springdale, and dash cam video shows the car crash at the center of the dispute.

The 13-page lawsuit filed by Mulkey Law Firm alleges that on March 22, an underage woman sat at JJ’s and was served tequila and whisky, despite being too young to purchase alcohol and being intoxicated.

It goes on to say she got into her car and drove on the highway, then hit an oncoming Ford Mustang. She drove away with the airbags deployed, and stopped in a nearby parking lot where she was arrested.

Dash cam video from the Springdale Police Department shows the moments before Sayra Campo-Rodriguez was arrested on multiple criminal charges.

The lawsuit alleges that Rodriguez ordered four frozen margaritas and three crown royal whiskey beverages before getting behind the wheel.

The Ford Mustang was reportedly demolished and the driver was injured.

“This is a dram shop action. There are two ways that businesses can be held liable when they illegally or improperly serve alcohol. One is to sell it to a minor, under circumstances where they knew or should have known,” Attorney Bruce Mulkey said.

The Alcohol Beverage Control Division charged JJ’s with furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor, and furnishing beverages to an intoxicated person.

The restaurant faces a fine of $1,000 and probation through July 28.

Mulkey says he hopes this serves as a wake up call.

“We hope at some point in the future there will be some justice, and we hope at the same time that liquor stores and bars and restaurants will sell more responsibly,” Mulkey said.