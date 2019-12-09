Leaders remember fallen Fayetteville officer

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — State leaders are expressing their condolences after Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday, Dec. 7.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

I am deeply saddened to learn of the senseless killing of Officer Stephen Carr. Our prayers are with his family, Chief Reynolds, and our entire law enforcement community.”

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

I was heartbroken to learn of the loss of Officer Carr,” Attorney General Rutledge said. “Our men and women in blue hold the line every day not knowing if they will safely return home. I send my deepest condolences to Officer Carr’s family and the entire Fayetteville Police Department. The loss of an officer is devastating for all Arkansans. Please keep our law enforcement family in your prayers.”

Officer Tommy Norman

Tragic news out of Fayetteville, Arkansas this morning as Officer Stephen Carr of the Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department was shot & killed last night as he sat in his patrol car behind the police department. Please pray for Officer Carr’s family including his law enforcement family & the Fayeteville community. He was an officer for 2 1/2 years. Rest In Peace to a true hero.”

Other leaders across the nation are expressing their condolences.

Christian Evangelist and Missionary Franklin Graham

What a tragedy. Police officer Stephen Carr was “ambushed and executed” while on duty in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Saturday. This morning Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson told Fox News that Officer Carr was a second generation police officer and was known as a gentle giant who will be greatly missed. Pray for Officer Carr’s loved ones and his fellow officers in their loss. Also make it a point to pray for the law enforcement serving in your community and around our nation. Can you imagine our lives without them? “